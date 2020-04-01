Congratulations! You Directed Grimes's New Music Video

YouTube/Grimes

'You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around' gives everyone a chance to make their own version of her new clip

Grimes is onto something special with the release of her new video for "You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around." The clip for the song, that comes from her Miss Anthropocene album that dropped in February, is intentionally unfinished, giving creatives around the world a chance to make their own videos out of it. She's handed over the keys to the candy shop to make your own version of Grimes. We can't wait to see what'll come out of this.

"You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around" comes with a creative clip featuring Grimes stretching out her mechanical angel wings while gripping her pregnant belly. She holds a sword that she swipes in the air over the course of the video. Surrounding her is a massive green background that'll undoubtedly be altered by fans who begin tinkering with it.

This idiosyncratic Grimes initiative comes with the help of the WeTransfer, ArtStation, and Native Instruments platforms. Creators who download the official art kit files from WeTransfer can then edit them how they see fit, make a video, and then post it on YouTube. From there, they can tweet the link along with the hashtag #grimesartkit. Grimes will then share some of her favorite clips when she sees them.

The sky's the limit for what creative clips will arise from this challenge. With Grimes's track record for out-of-this-world videos, evident in recent clips for "Idoru," "Violence," and "Delete Forever," it'll be up to fans to match her level of intensity to bring about some mind-blowing flicks that'll make the singer gasp.

Grimes's Miss Anthropocene features "So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth," "My Name Is Dark," and more. In the event that we get additional clips from the LP, we can only hope that creatives get a chance to further build their own visions of Grimes's aesthetic.

Check out Grimes's video for "You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around" up above.