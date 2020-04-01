Justin Bieber Reschedules His Changes Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

'Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone'

Bad news, Beliebers. Justin Bieber is the latest artist to announce that he will be postponing his upcoming tour as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But remember, just because the concerts aren't going on as originally scheduled doesn't mean they're not happening at all. The tour is simply undergoing some changes, if you will.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour," the official statement read. "While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost."

If you're a diehard fan who's been looking forward to the tour since it was first announced, you're not alone. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone," the statement continued. "He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled."

At the moment, rescheduled dates have not yet been announced. But per the statement, "information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon." Sadly, Bieber's tour isn't the only one being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, BTS, and several other artists have also had to postpone future tour dates.

Bieber's Changes tour was originally scheduled to kick off on May 14 in Seattle, and wrap up on September 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. And while it's unclear when the pop star be heading to each city, fans can rest assured knowing that he'll put on his highly anticipated shows as soon as it's safe to do so.