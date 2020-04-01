Sophie Turner Reveals What It's Like Self-Isolating With 'Social Butterfly' Joe Jonas

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Many people around the world are staying home to help contain the spread of COVID-19, and Sophie Turner is one of them. But while others are struggling to keep themselves entertained during this period of isolation, the Game of Thrones star feels safer and more like herself than ever before.

"I'm very, very safe," Turner told Conan O'Brien yesterday (March 31) via video chat. "Very, very quarantined. I'm kind of loving it." The actress also admitted that she's an introvert, so hunkering down in the comfort of her own home is fairly painless. "I'm a homebody," she said. "If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me."

Still, Turner understands that staying in doesn't come as easily to other people. "I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing," she said. "I'm like, 'all you have to do is stay at home and, like, get drunk at home. It's great.'"

Among those who are finding it difficult to stay home is Turner's very own husband, Joe Jonas. "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's like a real social butterfly," the actress explained. "So I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me, so it's kind of like prison for him, but it's great for me."

Don't worry, though. To pass the time, Jonas has taken up a new hobby: DJing on Instagram. "He's DJing at home," Turner said. "Really, really loudly when I'm trying to read my script. The other day — yesterday or the day before — he did an '80s set for a good part of two hours."

Despite distracting her from her work, Turner's still being supportive of Jonas's newfound passion. "I pour him his alcohol," she said. "I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and he'll be like, 'what time is it?' And then I'll reply from the kitchen, 'shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila." And if you're wondering what time of day this usually occurs, Turner said it best: "There's no rules in quarantine."