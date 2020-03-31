Netflix's Outer Banks Is 'Paradise On Earth' — Until It Isn't

Netflix

Running low on new shows to binge as you continue to self-isolate at home? Worry not. Netflix's Outer Banks will officially hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 15. And based on the trailer, the series will include a little bit of everything, from surfers and treasure hunts to murder and romance.

The new trailer, which hit the internet today (March 31), begins with an introduction to the Outer Banks and one of its young surfer residents, John Booker Rutledge. "This is where I live," he says of the beach town, otherwise known as "Paradise on Earth." "It's the sort of place where you either have two jobs or two houses."

John certainly doesn't fall into the "two houses" category. "That's my crew," he says, introducing his friends. "We're the working class who make a living bussing tables, running charters, and our mission this summer is to have a good time all the time." But soon, their plans change when they find a sunken boat during a day on the water.

Though it remains unclear who owns the boat and what exactly happened to it, we do know one thing: John's father has disappeared. "My dad is missing," he says. "You don't know what it's like to have the person that's closest to you vanish." Soon, they embark on mission to solve the Outer Banks' many mysteries. "You deserve to know the truth," one friend said.

From there, the stakes only get higher. "I know this sounds crazy, OK? But I'm pretty sure he got away with $400 million in gold," John said. Now, the jury's still out regarding who he is, but what soon becomes clear is that John and his friends aren't the only ones searching for the hidden treasure. And it seems that the search, for many, has resulted in death.

Will the danger of searching for the gold keep John from finishing his quest? "If you keep going down this road, you're gonna end up just like your dad," a friend warns. And if his own friends can't convince him it's too dangerous, perhaps the girl he shares a steamy kiss with can. Because ultimately, finding the treasure isn't all it's cracked up to be. "Finding it?" an ominous voice says. "That's where your fun ends. That's where all your problems begin."