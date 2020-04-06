Sneak Peek: Cory Reveals Why He Decided To Compete On Total Madness

Cory made his debut on The Challenge: Total Madness this week -- but the TYB member Ryder's dad contemplated the decision on Teen Mom OG .

"Obviously, I still want to talk to Chey[enne], which is tricky because I gave her a hard time a while back about not having Ryder as her first priority, but I think I'm going to go," Cory tells his girlfriend Taylor in the sneak peek above from this week's upcoming TMOG episode. "I think it's time. I want to compete again."

But how does Taylor react? Is she nervous about him leaving? Watch the video -- and to see how Chey takes the news, don't miss Teen Mom OG on Tuesday at 8/7c. And to watch Cory vie for Challenge glory, tune in to Total Madness on Wednesdays at 8/7c (back-to-back MTV nights!)