Abigail Reminds Us Shame Is 'For Civilians' In This Exclusive Motherland: Fort Salem Clip

Freeform Studios

What if instead of persecuting witches in the 1600s during the Salem witch trials, a deal was struck to allow magic users to instead fight for their country?

That's the setup for Motherland: Fort Salem, a new Freeform series set in an alternate America, where the United States ended its harrowing witch hunt 300 years prior. In this new world dominated by women, there are still threats to national security that need to be quelled, but these types of problems are solved with magic, not firearms or diplomacy.

The series follows three young witches: Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton), and Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams) as they gear up for a life of serving their country with combat magic during basic training.

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming third episode (airing Wednesday, April 1), shy Tally is seen working up the courage to talk to a handsome boy.

"Just go talk to him already," coaxes Abigail in the clip, as Tally has her eye on a certain someone at training.

"And say what?" Tally asks, who definitely isn't into getting into any conversation. "Hi, I'm Tally, I'm a complete virgin, and I'm hot for any part of you that's available?"

Abigail picks things up from there and offers a bit of a demonstration on how to flirt in this society, where "shame" is a concept best relegated to civilians. Her target? The Witchfather, who she asks to stay and have a drink with her friends. But while he calls her "shameless" like her mother, she's not having any of that — when it comes to flirting, there's nothing to be ashamed about.

All this and more is set to go down in the upcoming third episode of Motherland: Fort Salem, "A Biddy's Life." It's set to premiere on Wednesday, April 1. See you there, witches.