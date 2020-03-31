Dua Lipa Delivers A High-Energy Performance Of 'Don't Start Now' From Her Bedroom

(David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Like so many of us, Dua Lipa has been hunkering down at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But just because she's at home doesn't mean she can't give fans a stellar performance via video chat, which is something she proved last night (March 30) on Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special.

The pop star kicked off her performance of "Don't Start Now" from her bedroom, and although she was alone and practicing social distancing, she did call in some remote help from her talented crew. From their own homes, her band, backup singers, and even her dancers joined in, making this one of the most intricate and synchronized performances we've seen since the start of the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter loved the vibrant and high-energy performance from start to finish. "You didn’t have to snap this hard," one fan tweeted. "I love you," another person wrote. "thanks for staying with us during these moments." Others called the performance "iconic" and "legendary." Well, they're not wrong!

The "Physical" singer wasn't the only star who pulled through with an epic performance, though. Billie Eilish and Finneas performed "Everything I Wanted," BTS performed "Boy With Luv," and Ben Platt performed "You Will Be Found" with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen. John Legend and Andrea Bocelli also performed.

When it comes to Lipa, though, this performance was just one of several impressive things to have happened in her career in recent weeks. Last Friday (March 27), for example, the pop songstress released her second studio album Future Nostalgia a week earlier than originally planned. She revealed the fourth single from the album, "Break My Heart," and dropped a colorful and vibrant music video to match.

While the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are certainly less than ideal, Dua Lipa's new music, as well as last night's energetic performance on The Late Late Show special, are really helping fans get through this overwhelming period of uncertainty. Now, excuse us as we watch it on repeat. It's pretty much the escape we all need right now.