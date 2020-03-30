Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural And Voluminous Curls In Self-Isolation Selfie

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Bored in self-isolation and dreaming up ways to switch up your hair? We've all been there — including Ariana Grande. But now that she's practicing social distancing, the "7 Rings" songstress decided to do something a little bit different and unexpected. Everyone, say hello to Grande's natural and voluminous curls.

Yep! The "Thank U, Next" songstress took to Twitter and Instagram today (March 30) to show off her bouncy, untamed tresses in a pixelated selfie. "Get a load a dis," she wrote, knowing that her followers would likely have a lot to say about her new 'do, which is much different than the iconic high ponytail that she's become known for.

Inevitably, her hairstyle prompted a huge response from celebs and fans alike. "MARRY ME," her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies wrote in the comments. Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall was also stunned by Grande's luscious locks. "WE LOVE TO SEE IT," she wrote. Lil Nas X, Madison Beer, Jessie J, Zara Larsson, and Zoey Deutch were just some of the other big names to respond to Grande's equally big hair moment.

People on Twitter are also loving the pop star's natural curls — including Joan Grande, the singer's mom. "Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own," she tweeted. "A magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you." And fans agree. "Your hair looks so healthy and gorgeous!" one person tweeted. "Don't know if you read some tweets but just so you know, your curly hair has unanimous support," another fan wrote.

Not only does the pop star look stunning in her curly-haired selfie, but she inspired many fans on social media to embrace their natural hair, too. But will Grande rock curls once she's done self-isolating? Only time will tell. Based on the huge reaction from fans on Twitter, though, they'd love to see more of her natural locks in the future.