The 1975 Share The Sprawling, Adventurous Tracklist For Notes On A Conditional Form

Before I give you the good news, I must bear the bad. Call it Notes on a Delayed Album, if you will. The 1975's Notes on a Conditional Form will now be out on May 22.

But on the flip side, here's the cool thing: Notes on a Conditional Form's huge tracklist is out. It's a whopping 22 tracks with a total 80 minutes of runtime. That's an entire movie's worth of feel good, socially aware pop fun.

It's packed with fresh tracks with colorful names, but one that fans will notice instantly is "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America," a tune that has been teased since 2017. What's even more awesome is that particular song will be out on Friday (April 3).

There's also "The End (Music For Cars)," which seemingly references their 2013 EP of the same name along with the scrapped album that was announced in 2017.

"Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)" and "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)" suggest that love weighs heavy on the group's array of heads, so it'll be interesting to see how these tunes, and more flesh out. While we're on social isolation to slow the coronavirus pandemic down, it's great to know that the 1975 are providing a soundtrack long enough to hold us over.

Notes on a Conditional Form has had a wild era so far. It all started with their 2017 reveal that their third studio album would be Music for Cars. The following May, frontman Matty Healy told fans around the time that the project would no longer be an album, but instead an "era."

It eventually became Notes on a Conditional Form, and the band released its lead single, "People," in August of 2019.

In addition to "People," the 1975 have released "Frail State of Mind," "The Birthday Party," "Me & You Together Song," and a self-titled track that features climate activist Greta Thunberg from Notes on a Conditional Form.

Another interesting piece of the 1975's content to come out today is the back cover for their forthcoming LP. It's a grainy, black-and-white picture that's worlds different from the futuristic, typography-obsessed aesthetic of its front cover that you see when preordering it on streaming services.

