Sam Smith Delays Third Studio Album, Says Timing 'Doesn't Feel Right'

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sorry, Sam Smith fans, but it looks like you're going to have to wait a little bit longer for the singer's highly anticipated third studio album, which was previously scheduled for release on May 1, 2020. Smith took to Instagram this morning (March 30) to share the news, explaining that the title and release date no longer "feel right" given the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Smith began their note by wishing their followers well as we navigate this very confusing and uncertain time. "Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation," they wrote. "I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time."

But like so many of us, Smith has had a lot of time to think recently — especially about his upcoming LP. "I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the time of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right," they continued. "I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions."

While it remains unclear exactly what changes, if any, will be made to the actual music, Smith revealed that the title and release date are both being adjusted. "I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time," they added. "Don't worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!" The album was originally titled To Die For.

Smith also reassured fans that the delay on the full album doesn't mean they won't be getting new music before it officially drops. "Until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about," they wrote before signing off. "Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always."

So far, Smith hasn't revealed the new album title or its release date. But in such uncertain times, it's nice to know that the album will be out sometime this year — even if it's a little later than expected.