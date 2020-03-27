Ariana Grande Gets 'Mushy' Celebrating The Tenth Anniversary Of Victorious

Nickelodeon

Late last year, Ariana Grande gave us a nostalgic thrill when she reunited with a couple of her Victorious co-stars to perform the show's theme song on her Sweetener World Tour. If you thought seeing that updated rendition of "Make It Shine" was emotional, then you're going to love the pop star's latest Victorious throwback.

Friday (March 27) marks the beloved Nickelodeon show's 10th anniversary, and Grande didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate the series that launched her career. Taking to Instagram, Ari — who portrayed the sweet, ditzy Cat Valentine on Victorious and its spinoff series, Sam & Cat — shared a slew of photos from her years at Hollywood Arts High.

"I'm sorry for the mushiness but... jus want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life," she captioned the post. "I couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings."

Grande continued by joking about her character's lasting impression, writing, "I really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think I actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til I die) ... I even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows." She concluded the post, "thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!"

Grande's tributed even prompted a response from Kourtney Kardashian, who hilariously commented, "We watch Cat Valentine daily over here. And I thought that was your real voice."

Meanwhile, Victoria Justice, who played the titular character on the series, also shared an emotional tribute, writing, "This show changed my life & I'm so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish."

The Victorious lovefest didn't stop there. Below, see more sweet anniversary posts from cast members Daniella Monet, Matt Bennett, Liz Gillies, and Leon Thomas.