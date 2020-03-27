Khalid Lords Over A Colorful Dance Party In 'Know Your Worth' Video

YouTube

Leave it to Khalid and his megawatt smile to usher us into the weekend.

On Friday (March 27), the Free Spirit singer shared the video for "Know Your Worth," his recent reunion with Disclosure. It's a bouncy, electro-R&B pep talk about deserving someone who "will put you first" and "loves you at your worst." Those upbeat vibes seep over into the accompanying visual, which is one big, colorful dance party.

As Khalid urges, "Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up," we see a diverse group of dancers soak up the positivity by breaking out their fanciest moves. There's a lot of monochromatic 'fits and '90s-style tracksuits, but all eyes are on the (shockingly flexible) dancers themselves. That is, until Khalid swings through to stun us with the ultimate dad dance move: the sprinkler. See it all go down in the vid below.

"Know Your Worth" is Khalid's second collaboration with British production duo Disclosure, following last year's Grammy-nominated hit "Talk." The Texas singer has kept busy since releasing his sophomore album, Free Spirit, last year — he dropped the wistful "Eleven" in January and the mellow "Up All Night" at the end of last year. Let's hope that momentum keeps rolling on through 2020.