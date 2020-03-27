Harry Styles Thinks 'A Lot Of Powerful Music' Will Be Made During The Coronavirus Pandemic

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Right about now, it might feel like you've been self-isolating for months in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But if it makes you feel any better, Harry Styles knows exactly what you're going through. In a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music yesterday (March 26), the "Adore You" singer opened up about his very own quarantine routine, how he's adjusting to a life of social distancing, and what he thinks will come of this very uncertain blip in time.

"I think we're kind of adjusting to the new normal," the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner said. He also thinks that people are finally starting to understand the gravity of the pandemic altogether. "At first it's like, 'Oh, we're all in and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,' and live the kind of meme life," he said. "And then you speak to people around the world and I have some friends in Italy and stuff and for them it's really scary. There's hundreds of people dying every day."

Hearing the devastating news about the coronavirus outbreak can certainly take its toll mentally, which is why Styles feels grateful that there are some simple ways for him and others to escape — even while stuck inside. "If you're in your house, you get to kind of remove from it a little bit and you get to watch films and read books and listen to music, which is amazing," he said. "But I think you get that humbling moment where you just remember that actually this is a very serious thing."

"I'm lucky because I'm staying in with friends, but we're checking on people all the time who are living on their own and stuff because it's a long time to be in your house," he added. He's also been cooking, meditating, running, and going for drives. Perhaps most importantly, though, he's been working on new music. "I think you just naturally, if you're in this kind of situation, you find yourself just at instruments so much," he said. "To be honest, I'm doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway, probably I should be playing the piano more. I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I've been doing a lot of that."

But the "Lights Up" singer is confident he's not the only musician using this time at home to create. "I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions to sit down and think," he said. "I think we'll probably get a lot of honesty, which is amazing."

As far as what the future holds, Styles is hopeful that the world will become a better place than it was before. "I hope and I think overall, the human race comes out of this humbled and educated," he said. For now, though, he wants everyone to "allow the moments of happiness." "I think it's important to have conversations with friends and laugh and have those moments right now," he said. "... That's the stuff that I think will get you through everything."