Nav, Gunna, And Travis Scott Compete To Out-Brag Each Other On 'Turks'

Getty Images

Nav's a wealthy dinosaur, crunching fake diamonds and cheap bills underneath his clawed feet in "Turks." Flanking him on both sides are Travis Scott and Gunna who are equally as hungry for blue hundreds. They roar flexes about lifestyles of luxury that are meant to inspire. Or they could just be wagging their tongues at us, bragging. Either way, "Turks" sounds like a victory march.

The sun shines high in Nav's world. When he isn't roaring on top of a cliff, he's living a good life. $20,000? What's that, lunch money? Where's the latest issue of Vogue because Nav swipes right out of that, not some free smartphone app. If the word "cool" had a picture as its definition, it would be of Nav, brandishing his bedazzled pinky rings and hiding his face behind enormous shades.

Gunna, the tranquil flexosaurus, gently boasts about his own endless pockets. He jumps out of Rolls Royce Wraiths like it's nothing and for his girlfriend's birthday, he brought her a birthday cake...and a Hermès Birkin bag. He throws in at the end that he's working on wrapping his bank account's hands around a billion dollars so be on the lookout for the ultimate brag from him in the future.

Scott rounds things out by doing his best to outdo the boasting efforts of his peers. Nav has $20,000 to buy a few burgers? That's laughable. Scott's pulling up to the scene with two jets packed to the brim with ladies. He's out on the islands, decked up in his Cactus Jack record label's merch. Life can't get any better.

Based on these three accounts of wealthy living, we have to hand it to Nav for the championship belt. He sounds the most relaxed with his casual bragging and it makes us want to emulate this lifestyle so much more. Being able to spend $20,000 on cheeseburgers and Ring Pops if we wanted to sounds like an awesome feeling.

Check out "Turks" up above and decide for yourself which of the three rappers has the best collection of brags.