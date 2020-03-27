Little Mix Expertly Shake Off Their Exes On The Shimmering 'Break Up Song'

RCA UK

Dua Lipa isn't the only one serving up '80s-tastic pop vibes today. Little Mix, Britain's biggest girl group (this is a facts-only zone), officially launched a new era on Friday with the shimmering, shake-him-off anthem "Break Up Song."

"This is not a second chance, no, no, baby," Leigh-Anne Pinnock sings on the opening line, setting the song's defiant tone. Her girls chime in with equally spunky sentiments, vowing to leave their heartbreak in the dust. "So tonight, I'll sing another, another break-up song / So turn it up, let it play on, and on, and on, and on," they belt. "For all of the times they screwed us over / Let it play on and on and on." It's a high-gloss single that fuses the perkiness of "Black Magic" and the blissful liberation of "Shout Out To My Ex" — and it's a promising sign of things to come.

Earlier this month, Little Mix released the music video for fan-favorite track "Wasabi" off their 2018 album, LM5. That clip ended with a blank screen and the message "new era pending." With "Break Up Song," Leigh-Anne, Jesy, Jade, and Perrie have officially launched the countdown for their sixth album, which marks their first release since splitting from Simon Cowell's record label, Syco. In the past year, the group has released a couple of loosies: the criminally underrated "Bounce Back" and the festive bop "One I've Been Missing." Consider us thoroughly hyped for the girls' next chapter.