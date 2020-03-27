Better 'Believe It': Rihanna Returns On PartyNextDoor's New Song

Getty Images, Warner Records

The rumors were true: Rihanna has returned with her first recorded music since 2017. First thing Friday (March 27), she resurfaced on "Believe It," a standout track from PartyNextDoor's freshly released new album PARTYMOBILE.

This isn't the first time Rih and PND have linked up — the OVO signee co-wrote her ANTI tracks "Work" and "Sex With Me," as well as DJ Khaled's hit "Wild Thoughts." Their latest team-up is a groove-filled plea to keep a relationship on good terms. "You got the power / The floor is yours, the time is ours," he sings, while Rihanna chimes in, "Best make me believe it / Believe you won't deceive me."

"Believe It" is Rihanna's first feature since N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon" from way, way back in 2017. She's been slowly building anticipation for her long-hyped ninth album, and PartyNextDoor also knows a thing or two about keeping fans waiting. PARTYMOBILE, which arrived on Friday, marks his first proper release since 2017's Seven Days EP.

The Toronto native's new 15-track album also includes the previously released Drake collaboration "Loyal," as well as its remix featuring Bad Bunny. In a press release, PND said of his new music, "This album was inspired by the experience you get when riding in your car and you're listening to music by yourself. It is the soundtrack for those late drives."

Listen to "Believe It" above and stream PARTYMOBILE in its entirety below.