Keep CALM: 5 Seconds Of Summer's Fourth Album Has Arrived

Courtesy EMI

5 Seconds of Summer fans have every reason to freak out, because the band's fourth album, ironically titled CALM, has finally arrived.

The follow-up to 2018's Youngblood boasts 12 tracks total, including the previously released singles "Easier," "Teeth," "No Shame," "Old Me," and the breezy, Calum Hood-led bop "Wildflower," which dropped earlier this week. Those already-familiar cuts appear early in the tracklist, and the rest of the project finds bassist Hood, drummer Ashton Irwin, guitarist Michael Clifford, and lead vocalist Luke Hemmings perfecting the polished pop they've favored as of late.

Driving album opener "Red Desert" spotlights the guys' impressive vocal harmonies while delivering on the project's promised calming effect. "Red, red desert, heal our blues / I'd dive deeper for you / What a blessing to feel your love," they sing. Equally touching is "Lover Of Mine," on which they vow not to let a precious love slip through their fingers, and the earnest "Best Years." On that ballad, Hemmings croons sweet promises like "I wanna hold your hair when you drink too much" and "I wanna hold your hand while we're growing up."

But CALM isn't all lovey-dovey bliss. The Aussie rockers crank up the angst on the brooding "Thin White Lies" (key lyric: "I don't think I like me anymore"), sing out their loneliness on "Lonely Heart," and vent about a chaotic relationship on "Not in the Same Way," which features the relatable gripe, "We fuck and fight, then you call me a psycho." The album ends on a literal high note with the contemplative track "High," which Hemmings recently described as "narcissistic, but in a sweet and unassuming way."

Keep calm and stream 5SOS's new album in its entirety below.