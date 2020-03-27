Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia Is A Feminist, Disco-Fueled Ride: Listen

Huge Comte

"Sophomore slump" isn't even in Dua Lipa's vocabulary. On Friday (March 27), the Brit pop star delivered her second album, Future Nostalgia, and it's brimming with disco-pop gems to cut loose to during our long isolation.

Ever since winning the Grammy for Best New Artist last year — something once considered a "curse" — Lipa has kept her foot firmly on the gas. Future Nostalgia includes all the lead-up singles we already know and love: the chart smash "Don't Start Now," the '80s throwback "Physical," the quirky title track, and this week's "Break My Heart." The rest of the album maintains that high standard with retro-futuristic tracks recalling everyone from Madonna and Debbie Harry to Prince and Chic.

Among the highlights are the roller disco bop "Levitating" and the clubby floor-filler "Hallucinate." Elsewhere, she channels Lily Allen on "Good in Bed," scores a Tove Lo co-write on the thumping synth ballad "Cool," and slows it down for the seductive "Pretty Please." There's even room for some social commentary — the self-described "female alpha," as Lipa deems herself on the title track, handily dismantles the patriarchy on "Boys Will Be Boys." After making that observation, the 24-year-old cooly adds, "but girls will be women."

In the past week, things were looking pretty bleak for pop music fans after artists like Lady Gaga and Haim postponed their albums due to growing concerns over the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. So when Lipa announced that Future Nostalgia was not only still on track for release, but would be arriving a week early — after online leaks and because "the thing we need right now is joy" — it was certainly cause for celebration. Now that the full project is here, well, the party has only begun.

Get ready to dance and then hit play on Future Nostalgia below.