BTS, The 1975, Charli XCX, And More Will Pack Twitch Stream Aid's Epic Fundraiser

Getty Images

In the past few weeks, artists have taken to different social platforms for livestreamed performances, candid Q&As, and intimate talk-show chats, letting fans into their worlds during a time of uncertainty. This weekend, everything levels up.

On Saturday (March 28), you can catch some of the biggest musicians and celebrities around the globe on a 12-hour livestream and help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic at the same time. It sounds like the perfect way to spend a socially isolated Saturday, right?

Twitch Stream Aid, a fundraising event co-presented with Amazon Music, runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST, and all the proceeds go to the World Health Organization. Artists who'll be streaming include The 1975, BTS, Charli XCX, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Childish Gambino, The Chainsmokers, Lauv, Diplo, Brendon Urie, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Zedd, and more.

And that's not all. You can catch folks like Jimmy Fallon, Shaquille O'Neal, John Legend and more popping up as well. The full list can be found over at Twitch Stream Aid's official website.

All proceeds from this massive event will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. While you're tuned in, you'll be able to donate throughout the stream.

The breakdown is simple: Along with set hourlong blocks of performances, the stream will also showcase gaming competitions of Fortnite, Uno, and more. The best part is that you can tune in from the comfort of your couch.

Find more information about Twitch Stream Aid, including where to watch, right here.

You can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Not everyone has the option to stay at home, but if you can, you should! Social distancing is the new normal, and we’re here to help.