Selena Gomez Is An Unbothered Dancing Queen In 'Dance Again' Video

Selena Gomez has released a "performance video" for her slinky Rare cut "Dance Again," and simply put, it's three minutes of her dancing solo around an empty stage. If you think that sounds boring, then clearly you've never witnessed Sel in action, because seeing her let loose and toss her inhibitions to the side is captivating stuff. Not to mention, the song is a certified bop!

"I kickstart the rhythm / All the drama's in remission / No, I don't need permission," Gomez sings on the disco-fueled track, reveling in the freedom of losing herself in the music. As lights flash around her, she twirls and struts around in a white satin slip dress, running her fingers through her curly hair and smiling at the pure bliss of it all. It "feels so, feels so, feels so gooood."

Gomez's sparkling new video comes alongside a new line of "Dance Again"-themed merch. A portion of the proceeds from those sales will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to offer financial support to musicians affected by the global pandemic.

The singer explained in an Instagram post, "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together."

Check out the "Dance Again" video above, and peep Sel's new merch here.