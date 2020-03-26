Dua Lipa Rides A Hamster Wheel Of Heartbreak In Vibrant New Video

YouTube/Dua Lipa

Mere hours after releasing Future Nostalgia's fourth single "Break My Heart," Dua Lipa has returned with an equally funky and vibrant video to boot. In it, the pop star takes us on an extraordinary adventure that begins right in the middle of New York City's hustle and bustle. Later on, she sings about how she "should've stayed at home," which — turns out — is objectively good advice given the fact that so many of us are doing our best to self-isolate right now.

After weaving in and out of traffic on a hectic city block by foot, the "Don't Start Now" singer's journey continues, but this time, in what appears to be a man's apartment. Once inside, she struggles to maintain her balance, a metaphor for being uncertain about whether or not the feelings she's experiencing are being reciprocated. "I'm indecisive but this time I know for sure," she sings. "I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all."

In the following scene, Lipa finds herself in a chic, dimly lit restaurant. One that, thankfully, has a light-up floor that she can dance on once the undeniably catchy chorus hits. "I would've stayed at home / 'Cause I was doing better alone," she sings. "But when you said, 'Hello' / I knew that was the end of it all." Even though she knows she shouldn't, she continues to make decisions that will inevitably lead to heartbreak. And if that's not relatable, we don't know what is.

Perhaps the strongest and most mesmerizing aspect of the video, visually speaking, is its transitions. When a wall blows out in the restaurant, Lipa is suddenly free-falling through a pink sky until she safely lands in a seat on an airplane. In a different scene, the pop star's bubble bath turns into a frothy pink martini. In another, a round window transforms into a spinning hamster wheel. It truly is a wild ride. But hey, when is love not?

If you haven't already, check out the full video for Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart" up above. And remember, she "should've stayed home," and if you can, you should too.