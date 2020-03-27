Bop Shop: Songs From Stray Kids, Alana Springsteen, NLE Choppa, And More

Stray Kids: "Mixtape : On Track"

Stray Kids kicked off a new era last December with the release of "Gone Days," a mellow mix of trap and charisma — an otherwise offbeat entry in a discography pulsating with boisterous bops. But the Korean group's latest mixtape drop, "On Track," is more contemplative than uninhibited, keeping in tune with their uplifting and oftentimes hopeful message while also digging deeper. It's a song about losing your way and finding the courage to pursue a dream again — or a person, as hinted at by the central love triangle in the high school-set music video. Member Changbin, known for his biting flow and playful personality, contributed to the lyrics and composition of this soothing track. "Even a fool knows this," he sings. "You’re the best thing I’ve got / Once again towards you / One more step, I will never stop / I shouldn’t turn away."

Those themes of perseverance and forging ahead are familiar territory for Stray Kids. It's where they feel most comfortable. Yet "On Track" also evokes a sense of longing and awareness that feels indicative of where they're going next. It's representative of their maturity as artists and young adults navigating their emotions the only way they know how: through music. Plus, it's perfect to listen to when you're stuck inside and in your feelings. —Crystal Bell