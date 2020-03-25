Dua Lipa Continues Her Disco-Pop Hot Streak With New Song 'Break My Heart'

Getty Images

When Dua Lipa sang "don't show up, don't come out" on "Don't Start Now," she may as well have been lecturing herself. The Brit singer's latest single, "Break My Heart," arrived on Wednesday evening (March 25) and it's full of "shoulda, woulda, coulda's" about her relationship choices.

"I should've stayed at home / 'Cause now there ain't no letting you go," she sings on the hook, ironically giving us social distancing inspiration over a funky bass line and sweeping strings. She continues by wondering if she's gotten herself in too deep, asking, "Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?" Like "Don't Start Now" before it, "Break My Heart" lands Dua back in that retro-futuristic, disco-pop territory that's been elevating her sound as of late.

Dua teased this week that a video for her latest release will arrive on Thursday, but until then, press play on "Break My Heart" below.

Earlier this week, Dua announced that her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, will arrive on Friday: one week before its originally scheduled release. She's far from the only artist to shuffle release dates around due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and she briefly spoke about that decision during a chat on Miley Cyrus's Bright Minded talk show on Wednesday.

"I was toying with the idea of whether I should push [the release date]," Dua said. "Although it's scary to put out a record right now, maybe music is what we need. It's good to get people to dance and to have fun."

Along with "Break My Heart" and lead single "Don't Start Now," Future Nostalgia will also include the wonderfully weird title track and the '80s-tastic "Physical," which recently got a K-pop remix. All signs point to the album being an absolute must-hear.