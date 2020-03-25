Selena Gomez's Adorable New Pup Daisy Just Made Her Instagram Debut

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Like most of us, Selena Gomez has been hunkering down at home in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But even she is not immune to the boredom that comes with social distancing. So, to ease the monotony of life in self-isolation, the "Rare" songstress decided to adopt a new puppy named Daisy, whom she showed off to the world on Monday (March 23) during an Instagram Live session.

"I would like to introduce a new family member, Daisy," Gomez said while holding her adorable new pup. "Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well." The former Disney Channel star also gave a shout out to those who are fostering pets during this period of uncertainty. "I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place," she said. "But I couldn't help it. I have to keep her."

And don't worry, Gomez, Winnie, and their brand new family member Daisy are very much committed to doing their part and social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak. "I wanted to tell you guys I've been in lockdown," she said. "I have not really left — well, I have left my house just to see my sister. I hope that you guys are taking this seriously."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer also said that she's struggling to "wrap her head around" those who aren't social distancing and putting other people's health at risk. "It's just really hard to see because I have grandparents," she said. "I have a sister who can't be in school right now." And even though self-isolating is hard, Gomez admitted that she, too, is "figuring it out" and "trying to read and not go crazy."

As far as what she's been doing to keep herself busy, Gomez revealed that she's been watching a lot of movies and new series. "[I'm] super into Tiger King on Netflix," she said. She also recommends Good Girls and The Hunt. You know, just in case you're looking to add a couple more things to your watch list. And let's be real: Who isn't?