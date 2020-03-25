Sophie Turner Can't Get Enough Of Her 'Good Italian Boy' Joe Jonas's Cooking

Getty Images

Joe Jonas may be a certified wife guy, but that doesn't stop wife Sophie Turner from showing off just how much she loves her man.

On Tuesday (March 25), Turner headed to Instagram with a fun tribute to Jonas, who's seen holding an enormous plate of bow tie pasta, sauce, and chicken chunks.There are two forks in the plate, presumably because the pair were about to share the glorious meal.

"One of the many benefits of marrying a good italian boy... @joejonas Also please may I have my hat back," Turner captioned her photo. Jonas shared the photo to his Instagram story account, clearly approving of his wife's words. In a time where it can be difficult to nab pasta due to the coronavirus outbreak, the dish is likely a kind of comfort for the pair.

This is far from the first time Sophie and Joe have used social media to share how smitten they are with one another. Jonas posted a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to his allegedly pregnant wife to celebrate the holiday, including an image of Sophie twirling around as she walked down a wide, picturesque lane in Milan.

Intriguingly, the pair have yet to comment on whether news of a baby Jonas is actually true or not following the initial rumors flying around in mid-February. It's something we're certainly all dying to confirm though. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have yet to have children together, but Kevin and Danielle Jonas already have a daughter of their own.

For now, we're content to see the pair sharing fun photos in honor of one another until if or when they want to share pregnancy news. And if we're talking about appreciating a good cook, can we appreciate that nice, fresh al dente look the bow tie pasta has to it? That's the best way to go when it comes to pasta, after all.