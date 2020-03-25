Harry Styles Postpones His Tour Dates As He Reminds Everyone To 'Treat People With Kindness'

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

'I can't wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so'

There's no getting around it: Several musicians are postponing and canceling their tours as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. And today (March 25), Harry Styles took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that he's following suit. Sorry, but his Love on Tour jaunt will simply have to wait.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music," the "Watermelon Sugar" singer wrote before explaining that the safety of everyone involved is of utmost importance. "During times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority."

"For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the U.K. and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021," he continued. And if you've already bought tickets for one of the affected concerts, don't worry. "Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows," he wrote. "In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come."

Styles closed out his statement by reminding his followers about the importance of social distancing and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate," he wrote. "We're all in this together. I can't wait to see you out on the road as soon as it's safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness."

So far, Styles hasn't made any concrete announcements about the future of his U.S. tour dates, which are scheduled to kick off at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on June 26 and wrap at The Forum in Los Angeles on September 6. Still, it's safe to assume the future of the North American dates are up in the air, but once a decision is made, you'll be the first to know.