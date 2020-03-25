Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Need 'A Little Space' Sometimes

Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom work so well together as a couple because of this one special ingredient to their relationship: "a little space."

During Tuesday night's episode (March 25) of American Idol, Katy was a judge for couple Jonny West and Margie Mays. After they competed in a manner that wasn't exactly the best they could have mustered, Perry took it upon herself to share an important part of her relationship with Bloom that has ensured their continued success as a couple. As it turns out, they just need to respect each other by offering up some space as individuals.

"One thing that’s going very well in my current relationship—yes, I did secure the ring—one thing I have noticed that is really helpful is giving each other a little space," Perry said. "In this competition, it’s great to have understanding and partnership and to be teammates and support each other. But this time is about fulfilling your personal dreams. Just know your priorities right now. Because I think both of you kind of suffered in what you showed a little bit. We know you’re both better than what you gave, okay?"

It appears to be good advice, especially since Perry and Bloom are expecting their first child together. Perry first let the news slip in her "Never Worn White" video, where she was clad in a simple cream dress and baby bump on display. Since then, she's been very open about her pregnancy and her relationship with Bloom.

With that said, it's good they get in the space they can now, before baby comes along and makes three. By then, they'll be spending a lot of time together with their little one, and space will undoubtedly be at a premium. Congratulations again to the happy couple, though!