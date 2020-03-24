Camila Cabello's Romance Tour Has Been Postponed: 'I'm Truly Heartbroken'

Getty Images

Like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and an ever-growing pack of her peers, Camila Cabello has had to shelve a planned 2020 tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cabello's Romance Tour, in support of her recently released sophomore album, was slated to kick off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway, before wrapping up four months later in North America. But as the singer announced on Tuesday evening (March 24), she's made the difficult decision to postpone the lengthy trek. In an emotional announcement posted to Twitter and Instagram, she wrote that she is "truly heartbroken" about the news.

"We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do," she explained. "I'm so so sorry you guys. I'm so sad at the thought of disappointing you."

She continued, "I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you. We've been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and I just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I'll see you and cuddle your faces off when it's safe and this all passes."

The singer added that she and her team are doing their best to reschedule all dates, and she even teased one possible silver lining: "One positive thing is the opportunity to create and keep making music that I'm also excited to share with you," she wrote.

Cabello concluded her message on a characteristically upbeat note: "When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us."

