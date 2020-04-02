True or false: The more things change, the more they stay the same. The premiere of The Challenge: Total Madness certainly made a convincing argument. While the latest season’s first episode introduced new players, altered gameplay and offered delicious twists, it also included some classic Challenge totems that viewers can always count on from their favorite franchise.

Check out the seven most reliably familiar moments you can count on from the Total Madness premiere below, and tell us what you thought of the first look at the brand-new season.