Machine Gun Kelly And Yungblud Hopped In The Studio After Juice WRLD Died

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are a match made in fiery tornado heaven, with their hit 2019 collaboration with Travis Barker, "I Think I'm Okay," immediately declaring them a duo to watch.

For Kelly's forthcoming fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, there's going to be a new collaboration between the two. In a new interview with MTV News — where MGK also talks about filming coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence with Pete Davidson — Kelly explained how the collaboration came about, stemming from the "weirdest night."

As Kelly puts it, their new joint song, called "Body Bag," is "so sick," even after they felt like they hit it out of the park on "I Think I'm Okay." Another collab between the duo might make the album, too, one that was put together organically after the death of Juice WRLD in December. "Me and Yungblud got together to drink some beer after Juice had passed because we were just like, 'Times are short. Let's link up,'" he said.

"And the weirdest night happened and we went to the studio the next day and wrote a song about that," he continued. "And that felt like a smash, too."

Details on when Tickets to my Downfall is going to drop are pretty spare. Young Thug, Blackbear, and Trippie Redd have been revealed to be featured on the LP and, so far, two singles have been shared: "Why Are You Here" and "Bullets With Names," which features Young Thug, Lil Duke, and RJMrLA.

Speaking on what to expect with the album, Kelly made it clear that he wants everyone to see the extent of his creativity. "More than anything, I just want people to listen to this album and hear me push the norm and really be inspired to break out of their box and potentially tap into something that's great," he said. "I'm the most proud of an album that I've ever been."

