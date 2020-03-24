20 Animal Crossing Memes That Are Just As Good As The Game Itself

Twitter (@animalcrossing)

Now that we've been social distancing for a hot minute, we can officially say what we've all been thinking: It's really hard. In fact, you might be starting to feel like there aren't enough movies and TV shows in the world to keep you entertained right now. But there's one group of people who may have found the solution to our problems: Nintendo Switch owners.

In case you missed it, the highly anticipated game Animal Crossing: New Horizons officially came out on the Switch console last week. And ever since, social media has been ablaze with impassioned tweets about the game, which allows you to build a life on an island inhabited by cute animal friends. Players may also virtually travel to other people's islands and allow them to come to theirs as well. In other words, it's a way for gamers to hang out — even while self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But don't worry, you don't need a Switch to be able to get in on all the Animal Crossing fun. Thanks to some creative people on the internet, there are plenty of memes going around that'll make you feel just as involved. And while they might give you a little bit of FOMO, they're still an excellent — and safe — way to pass the time.