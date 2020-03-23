The Weeknd Gets What's Coming To Him In Bloody 'In Your Eyes' Video

YouTube

The Weeknd's After Hours album arrived last Friday, but if you thought you'd seen the last of his skeezy, bloody, crimson-suited alter-ego, you're dead wrong (emphasis on "dead").

On Monday (March 23), The Weeknd stormed back with a violent visual for "In Your Eyes," a standout track from the album that he co-wrote and co-produced with pop genius Max Martin. The five-minute slasher is a continuation of his After Hours short film that finds Abel stalking a young woman (played by model Zaina Miuccia) through empty alleyways and packed dance floors.

Here's your obligatory spoiler warning — press play on the Anton Tammi-directed vid now if you want to see for yourself what happens. If you don't, here's the gist: Zaina and The Weeknd's pursuit brings them to a dingy boiler room, where she gets the last laugh by cleanly chopping his head off and then bringing it back to the nightclub for one last dance. As that screaming saxophone solo plays the track out, we see her dancing with the severed head as the sun rises: an apparent homage to the final scene in 1974's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. RIP Abel.

The "In Your Eyes" video comes just hours after The Weeknd shared a deluxe edition of After Hours that features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert and Chromatics, and also includes a live recording of "Scared to Live" from his recent Saturday Night Live performance. Check out the deluxe edition right here.