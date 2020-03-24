Sophie Turner Crawls Out From The Wreckage In Survive

Quibi

Sophie Turner is returning to television – almost – with the arrival of Quibi.

Turner is coming to show off her survival skills in the appropriately-named Survive. As one of Quibi's "Movies in Chapters," it's set to debut on the platform on April 6.

It follows a young plane crash survivor named Jane (Turner) who's ready to end it all, as the gritty new look at the drama suggests. She's been heading into the airplane restroom with pills in-hand. But all of a sudden, there's a jolt, and some dangerous, violent shaking. The plane is going down, with Jane and the rest of the passengers in it.

Jane survives, miraculously, but as she escapes the twisted wreckage, she realizes she's the only one left, aside from another survivor named Paul (Corey Hawkins). Together, the pair will have to work together if they want to stay alive. They'll face the austerity of the wilderness together as they brave the elements and look for a way out.

Survive is an intriguing production that may have only been in the works since September 2019, but it should be an exciting premise and a thrilling journey for fans of Turner to go on – we haven't heard much of her since her role as Sansa Stark and when she appeared in Dark Phoenix.

Now that many of us are spending more time indoors, it's a good time to sit down and take in a bit of a show at a time. Survive is going to be only a few minutes long per installment, but still totally bingeable if that's what you're looking to do.

In the meantime, if you want to hear more about the storyline or get ahead of everyone else currently reading it, you can pick up the novel of the same name before the show debuts via Quibi on April 6.