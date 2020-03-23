Dua Lipa Gets Emotional Announcing Future Nostalgia's Early Release Date

Dua Lipa

For Dua Lipa fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of her forthcoming album, Future Nostalgia, originally scheduled to come out on April 3, here's some good news: Its release has been moved up to March 27. Although fans will be happy that they don't have to wait as long to hear Lipa's sophomore album, the reason that it's coming out early is because of the ongoing global pandemic.

Lipa tearfully revealed the news this morning (March 23) on Instagram Live with an emotional announcement. "In all these kinds of situations, we all need to actively work together to make a change," she said. "Instead of my album coming out April 3, my album is actually coming out this Friday, March 27, which I'm really excited about. I'm really happy it's coming out, and I'm really excited for you all to hear it."

In the midst of this time of social isolation, Lipa made it clear what the purpose of Future Nostalgia is. "I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance," she said. "I hope I make you proud."

Lipa announced Future Nostalgia last December to be the start of her bold new funk-influenced electric era. So far, she's released three of its songs, "Don't Start Now," "Physical," and the title track.

This month in particular, Lipa's been ramping up the hype in preparation for the project. After releasing a colorful visual for "Physical" in January about stealing hearts and other kinds of cartoonish bedlam, she shared a second video that makes a workout routine out of the high energy number. She's also released a remix of it that features Hwasa from K-pop group Mamamoo.

So what can we expect from Future Nostalgia? In a December interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, Lipa revealed that it'll be much different than her self-titled 2017 debut LP. "After touring for so long, I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio, so I kind of went in and gave my two cents on what I would want the production to sound like, which wasn't something that I did on my first record," she said.

In February, she talked to MTV News how much she's grown in confidence since her debut album. "Now, I feel like I've claimed my place in the studio, and I know exactly what I want and I can go in and I can just write," she said. "I'm a lot more confident now."

Check out Lipa's announcement up above.