Miley Cyrus Got Real With Hailey Bieber About What Religion Means To Her

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber had an enlightening conversation about religion and the role it's played in their lives over the years.

On Cyrus's new live-streaming Instagram talk show Bright Minded: Live with Miley, the pop star spoke with Bieber about a variety of topics, from makeup to their relationship with religion in its various forms.

"I think there's a difference between being raised in church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what my relationship was with faith getting raised that way is completely different than me in my own journey as an adult," Hailey began the conversation. "I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported and loved and accepted." The back-and-forth continued from there.

"I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult," Miley said of her spirituality growing up. "I think what I just took away from you is I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult that doesn't have to be aligned with the way that it was when I was brought up."

Miley indicated that she also ended up leaving the church she originally grew up with because her "gay friends in school" hadn't been accepted.

"They were being sent to conversion therapies..." she shared. "I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too." She spoke briefly on the idea of "redesigning' her faith as an adult, to which Hailey advised Miley that her faith is about her "journey with God."

"It's not your journey and 10 other people's journey," Bieber shared. "It's just yours. It's been you and Him. I believe that Jesus is about loving people, no matter where they are in life. I've always had a hard time with church making people feel excluded and not accepted and they can't be a part of it because of what they believe in and who they love."

The pair discussed additional heady topics such as "staying bright during dark times" as well as how to remain positive when it may feel difficult at the moment. The pair had an enlightening conversation that's certainly well worth listening to, especially during some of these trying times. If you haven't heard an episode of Miley's new talk show yet, you should certainly give it a try since we're all spending a lot more time indoors.