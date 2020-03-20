See Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Lovey-Dovey Livestream Concert

Getty Images

Be still our Shawmila hearts: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have joined the rush of performers treating fans to intimate livestream performances during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And as you might expect, their half-hour mini-concert had no shortage of heavenly vocals and flirty moments.

Taking to Instagram Live on Friday (March 20), the couple opened with a cover of Ed Sheeran's 2011 tune "Kiss Me." As Mendes strummed his guitar, he and Cabello traded glances while singing lyrics like, "Kiss me like you wanna be loved," and laughing through their attempts to harmonize.

The pair then performed Cabello's "Havana" and Mendes's "Lost in Japan" together, before wrapping up with — what else?! — their smash duet "Señorita." Before that final number, Cabello joked, "What song should we sing? What song do we even sing together?!" Much like their 2019 VMA performance, they didn't seal the song with a kiss, but it was nevertheless another cute musical moment.

Along with running through those duets, Cabello and Mendes also revealed what they've been up to while social distancing: re-watching the Harry Potter movies. "I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end," Mendes said. (And, for the record, both he and Cabello agreed they would be sorted into Gryffindor.)

Mendes and Cabello's Instagram Live session is part of the series "Together, At Home," sponsored by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. Several other high-profile artists have done their own live performances this week as part of the series, including Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, and Niall Horan. "Together, At Home" was created "to bring musical performances into the homes of fans around the world, connecting and inspiring Global Citizens to stand together to beat coronavirus." Visit globalcitizen.org/coronavirus to learn more.