Onward Is Bringing A Magical Adventure To The Self-Isolating Masses

Disney

If you were waiting excitedly for a trip to the theater to see Disney and Pixar's latest film Onward, you might have been left feeling a little cold as of late due to all the recent closures.

But there's a great reason to turn that frown upside down as of late: Onward is being released via digital distributors as of today (March 20) at 5 PM PT. Later, it'll make its way to Disney+ on April 3 for viewers in the US.

"While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae expressed in a statement.

The film, which stars Chris Pratt (Barley) and Tom Holland (Ian) as elf brothers as different as night and day, originally hit theaters earlier this month on March 6. The brothers head out on a wacky journey seeking out proof that there's still magic in the world, all the while working to get their father back in one piece – that's a long story, just know that, but it's also a touching one that's sure to put a smile on your face. Given the situation with the global coronavirus pandemic, it's being released to viewers to watch while undoubtedly part of the worldwide impetus to stay home and "flatten the curve."

Onward is joining films like The Hunt and The Invisible Man (alongside Birds of Prey in the coming week) as distributors like Sony, Universal, and Lionsgate have made the decision to release films early via digital in a bid both to recoup some of the earnings lost by theater closings and to offer viewers quarantined in their homes some new media to sink their teeth into.