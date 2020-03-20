Harry Styles Is 'Doing Some Face Masks' And 'Learning Italian' In Self-Isolation

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has people across the globe concerned for the health and safety of their loved ones. And if you consider Harry Styles among those you're concerned about, you can breathe a sigh of relief. During an interview with Fenn O'Malley on Radio 1Xtra on Wednesday (March 18), the "Watermelon Sugar" singer reassured listeners that he's hunkering down in a "self-isolation pod" and doing a lot of skincare.

"It's a little difficult but it's alright," Styles told O'Malley in regard to the new normal that is social distancing. Fortunately, he's not alone. "I'm lucky I'm with friends in a little safe self-isolation pod," he said. "It's a very strange time, we're just being careful, listening to music, playing games and doing some face masks. The classic quarantine stuff."

But the "Adore You" crooner's self-isolation routine includes more than just games and self-care. The pop star is using this time to learn something new. "I was learning Italian and I was doing some sign language classes," he said. And like many of us, he's also been "checking in on people."

Still, self-isolation can be hard. And as much as we'd all like for things to be back to normal, the "Lights Up" singer wants his fans to look at social distancing as an opportunity to take up something new. "Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill or try a new hobby," he added. "We have nothing but time."

Speaking of time, in just a few short weeks Styles is scheduled to head out on his solo world tour to promote his most recent album, Fine Line. Unfortunately, with movies, music festivals, and other live events being postponed and canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, it seems highly likely that Styles's tour will follow suit. Sorry, Harries!