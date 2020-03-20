What's Up With Donald Glover's Mysterious New Countdown Website?

(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Could it be a new album, information about 'Atlanta,' or something else? We investigate

March 22 is when Donald Glover's mysterious countdown ends. When you head over to donaldgloverpresents.com, you'll see that the rapper, actor, and sometimes singer, is preparing to bring something new to his fans. But what could it be?

Who knows. But we have an idea.

On March 15, Glover shared a new surprise project on the very same website. With 12 tracks and features from Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage, it felt like a brand new album — the first fresh taste of his music since his 2018 EP, Summer Pack. "Feels Like Summer," his scary condemnation of our carbon imprint, also appeared on his new secret project. Hypebeast reports that the album art for it was "apocalyptic," capturing burning buildings and riots.

By the next day though, the project was no longer available on the website. There haven't been any announcements about it either so maybe it was a fluke, maybe it wasn't. Could it have just been uploaded a week before release by accident?

In 2018, Glover hinted to the press at the Grammys that he was working on his last album as Childish Gambino, his rapping alter-ego. "I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now, but I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.” Prior to that, he released his third studio album "Awaken, My Love!" in 2016.

There's a very real possibility that this new project is that last album. So while it's a good bet as to what'll be coming out, we can't say for sure. It could also be new news about Glover's FX comedy show, Atlanta. In January, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that the show probably wouldn't air until 2021 and that its episode order was expanded from 8 to 10.

Maybe that's changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the way that digital media is being released right now. Universal Studios recently announced that, due to theaters closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it will be releasing films in theaters as digital rentals for the time being. This includes The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma., and Trolls World Tour. Could Glover's show be coming out earlier to give people something else to watch during a time where nearly everyone's practicing social isolation at home?

A look at Glover's social media accounts turns up no new news. He has zero tweets on Twitter and his last Instagram post was on April 18, 2019.

To put on your tinfoil hat and begin to speculate on what this countdown could be for, head on over to Glover's website and begin guessing.