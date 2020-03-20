Priyanka Chopra Says She Feels 'Incredible Power' In Her Relationship With Nick Jonas

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you're wondering whether Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are just as in love now as they were when they tied the knot back in December 2018, wonder no more. In a brand new episode of Diane von Furstenberg's "InCharge with DVF" podcast out yesterday (March 19), the actress opened up about her husband and how their marriage is unique from relationships she's had in the past.

"Being with someone like my husband now, there's such an incredible power, and it's so attractive to me that he feels empowered when I feel empowered," Chopra told the designer. "He'll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He wants to see things I've done. He feels so proud. That's the first thing he told me when he proposed, actually. We wrote five things that we love about each other, and the first thing he said was 'your ambition.'"

Of course, learning that Jonas valued her drive and determination above everything else made Chopra realize that he was "a keeper." It also made her realize that, before him, she would put her own needs on the backburner to make other people happy. "Before my husband, I don't know where it came from, but I tended to erase me in the relationship," she said. But the pop star "swept her off her feet," which is something she partially credits her mother for.

"I feel like my mother manifested him in my life," Chopra revealed before explaining that Jonas is actually a lot like her father. "They always say that if you're close to your dad you end up marrying someone who's like your father, and Nick is. He's someone who's the life of the party, always has friends around him, he'll make people laugh, super thoughtful, conscientious, kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad."

Still, all marriages come with their own unique challenges, and for Nick and Priyanka, the biggest hurdle has been their jam-packed schedules. "We make sure that we find time for each other because we both have crazy careers right now," Chopra said, reassuring shippers everywhere that they're still very much in love and committed to one another. "There's so much that we're both doing, so we have to fly to each other wherever in the world we are."