Bop Shop: Songs From Thundercat, Mel C, Masego, And More

Fletcher: “Forever”

If you're looking for a new pop bop to carry you through the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, look no further than Fletcher’s “Forever.” On it, the pop star’s heart is being pulled in two directions: to be single, or not to be single. "I've got a couple drunk kisses / I still need to get out my system," she admits. And though she’s sure she’s found The One, she’s not quite ready to sacrifice the freedom that comes with being on her own.

"I wanna be young and party / Be dumb and never feel sorry," she shamelessly announces on the chorus, further proving that settling down just isn't on her to-do list. Still, she knows what she's giving up. "You the type I wanna spend my whole life with," she sings. "But not the one I'll spend tonight with." —Jordyn Tilchen