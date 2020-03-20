Noah Cyrus Takes A Spiritual Sabbatical In 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus'

Amaury Nessaibia

Earlier this week, Noah Cyrus teased a new single with a title so intriguing, we were left scratching our heads at what she could possibly have up her sleeve. Would "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" be some trippy hip/hop-pop concoction like last year's "fuckyounoah"? Or perhaps a gospel-tinged ballad along the lines of "Lonely"? Finally, we have our answer — the new track arrived on Friday (March 20), and it's a stripped-back folk ditty much more akin to last year's "July."

"I got so high that I saw Jesus," Cyrus sings on the new song's hook. "He said it's all gonna be OK / You just need me in your heart / Tennessee whiskey and love." The rest of the lyrics revolve around biblical references — like Moses and the burning bush and water turned into wine — as Cyrus croons over a strummed guitar. The vibe only gets more spiritual in the accompanying video, directed by James Pereira. In it, the 20-year-old takes a solo sabbatical, becoming one with nature as she bathes in a river, rides a white horse, balances butterflies in her hands, and dances around a crackling campfire. It's the picture of total tranquility, and a musical breath of fresh air.

In a press release, Cyrus confirmed that "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" will appear on a larger body of work set for release later this year. She also delved into the meaning behind her new single, saying, "Religion or spirituality can mean many different things to many different people. This song is not about or for one religion or belief system. Jesus basically represents a greater understanding and knowledge that everything has its purpose and everything will work itself out the way it's supposed to. It will be OK, so long as we are guided by compassion and community. Both are needed more than ever right now." Amen to that!