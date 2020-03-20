Miley, Charli, And More Self-Quarantined Celebs Are Becoming Their Own Talk Show Hosts

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus turned on Instagram Live and admitted to the world that she hadn't gotten out of her baggy Nike sweats in five days. "And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon," she contended. If you felt truly "seen" in that moment, that's kind of the point. Cyrus is just one of several celebrities who have adjusted to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by launching their own DIY social-media talk shows in an effort to connect with fans all over the world.

Cyrus's Bright Minded series, Charli XCX's "self-isolating" livestream, and more star-powered initiatives are breaking the traditional talk show formula by letting fans virtually cozy up and shoot the shit in casual, unpredictable fashion. Yes, it's cool to see famous people hang out inside their homes, like all the rest of us are doing (or should be doing!). But it's even cooler when those celebs are not only giving us a peek at their digs, but using their time to try to uplift us — much in the same way musicians are doing with creative livestreamed concerts.

Below, check out some of the most noteworthy examples of stars' chatty quarantine-inspired series. We'll be sure to update this post as more (hopefully) debut in the coming weeks.