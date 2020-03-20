Miley, Charli, And More Self-Quarantined Celebs Are Becoming Their Own Talk Show Hosts

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus turned on Instagram Live and admitted to the world that she hadn't gotten out of her baggy Nike sweats in five days. "And I have no plans of doing it anytime soon," she contended. If you felt truly "seen" in that moment, that's kind of the point. Cyrus is just one of several celebrities who have adjusted to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by launching their own DIY social-media talk shows in an effort to connect with fans all over the world.
Cyrus's Bright Minded series, Charli XCX's "self-isolating" livestream, and more star-powered initiatives are breaking the traditional talk show formula by letting fans virtually cozy up and shoot the shit in casual, unpredictable fashion. Yes, it's cool to see famous people hang out inside their homes, like all the rest of us are doing (or should be doing!). But it's even cooler when those celebs are not only giving us a peek at their digs, but using their time to try to uplift us — much in the same way musicians are doing with creative livestreamed concerts.
Below, check out some of the most noteworthy examples of stars' chatty quarantine-inspired series. We'll be sure to update this post as more (hopefully) debut in the coming weeks.
-
Yungblud's The Yungblud Show
After a string of his tour dates got postponed, the Brit rocker decide to virtually rage with fans during a one-hour livestream he dubbed The Yungblud Show. It was part concert, park talk show, with the perpetually energetic artist performing a bunch of fan-favorite songs, making Cheetos pancakes during a cooking segment with human meme Oliver Tree, and playing a drinking game with Bella Thorne and Machine Gun Kelly. It was surprisingly sharp for what must have been a last-minute production, and it succeeded in giving home-bound fans some quality entertainment. "The world is very, very, very weird right now," Yungblud commented at one point. "So make sure you tell everyone you love that you love them."
-
Miley Cyrus's Bright Minded
Miley launched an Instagram Live show this week called Bright Minded, which is all about "staying lit with love in dark times." Each day has featured virtual conversations with special guests, from Amy Schumer to Love Is Blind breakout couple Lauren and Cameron. On Tuesday, she and Demi Lovato had a candid conversation about mental health, body image, and their longtime friendship. On Thursday's episode, Rita Ora chatted about how she's DIYing her own face masks, while Friday featured a makeup tutorial with Hailey Baldwin. And the fun is just getting started — next week, MC is set to welcome her former Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment to the show, as well as Dua Lipa, Reese Witherspoon, and Hilary Duff. Miley is an unfiltered, animated goofball who can seemingly chat about anything with anyone, and Bright Minded is the talk show she was practically destined to make.
-
Lizzo's mass meditation
Last week, Lizzo led her 8.4 million Instagram followers in a mass meditation that hopefully won't be just a one-off occurrence. The "Truth Hurts" singer kicked off the half-hour session with a soothing flute solo, and then took fans through some deep breathing exercises while a calming ocean sound machine whirred beside her. She even shared one of her go-to mantras: "Fear does not exist in my body. Fear does not exist in my home. Love exists in my body. Love exists in my home." She concluded by assuring fans, "Be healthy, be vigilant, but don’t be afraid. We’re in this together. … We’re not going to let fear become the next pandemic. Namaste."
-
Charli XCX's "self-isolating" livestream
Ever the inventive pop mind, Charli XCX kicked off a daily "self-isolating" livestream that features her and her A-list friends doing virtual activities together. The first episode was an "emo chat" with Christine and the Queens during which a ski mask-wearing Charli chatted with her "Gone" collaborator about channeling their creativity while in isolation. That was followed by a fitness-focused session with Diplo, who joined Charli for an at-home workout with lots of jump-roping (but unfortunately no puppy-assisted bicep curls, like he did in the "Boys" video). Subsequent episodes will feature a "girls night in" with Rita Ora, a sure-to-be-entertaining game of "Would You Rather" with Kim Petras, and "Art Class" with Clairo. There's a little something for everyone!