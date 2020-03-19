Hayley Williams Wants You To Watch Her Bloom On 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris'

(Josh Brasted/WireImage)

"And I will not compare / Other beauty to mine / And I will not become / A thorn in my own side."

Wow.

Hayley Williams drops some serious bars about self-confidence on her empowering new single, "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris." Featuring some ghostly supporting vocals from Boygenius, Williams wishes that women everywhere would realize their worth. A woman is more than a "snack" that some guy can pick up and nibble from whenever he wants; she's an entire garden.

"Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" sounds like birds chirping, river water running, and wind rushing over tree leaves in spring. This elegant atmosphere is where Williams thrives as a wandering preacher with wise words for all who will listen. "I have seen your body / And I have seen your beauty / They are separate things / Pretty, pretty, pretty things," she carols on the chorus before explaining that women are gardens. "So what do I care / And what do you care if I grow?"

In the second verse, Williams paints a picture of what women go through for guys. "Think of all the wilted women / Who crane their necks to reach a window / Ripping all the petals off just because / He loves me now, he loves me not," she sings. Then, the singer reveals that she once was in a similar situation. But the verse's last line is the song's most striking: "Now watch me bloom."

"Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" will appear on Williams's forthcoming solo debut album, Petals for Armor, when it drops on May 8. Last month, she shared the first portion of the project as Petals for Armor 1.

Listen to "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris" up above.