JoJo Revamped 'Leave (Get Out)' For The Social Distancing Era

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

JoJo wants you to stay home and practice social distancing during the spread of the novel coronavirus — so much so, that she revamped one of her biggest hits as your new #AloneTogether anthem.

On Wednesday (March 18), the singer debuted a riff of "Leave (Get Out)," the lead single from her debut album. But instead of urging a soon-to-be ex to go away, she's stressing the importance of staying 6 feet away from other people, and staying home if it's possible for you to do so.

"Stay in! / Right now! / Do it for humanity," she croons in the new song, appropriately called "Chill (Stay In)." "I’m deadass / about that / but we will survive / So you gon' learn how / To cook now / And practice good hygiene / I know you’re bored / And want to fuck around / But not on me."

In the past week, millions of people have pushed to move to a mass work-from-home format, if their jobs allow it. Other people cannot, but doctors and nurses are urging people to stay home, and communities are banding together to support people who are especially vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

While the original version of her acoustic TikTok has already ramped up 1.8 million views as of publish time, there's more where that came from — she promised a full version of the track on Twitter.

You can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Not everyone has the option to stay at home, but if you can, you should! Social distancing is the new normal, and we’re here to help.