Gal Gadot Enlists Some Celeb Friends To Sing In The Midst Of Social Isolation

What's the best way for celebrities to pass the time while in social isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic? For Gal Gadot, Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz, and more, it's by singing John Lennon's "Imagine" together in a three-minute Instagram video where each person performs one line. The clip will make you smile as they theatrically carol to let everyone at home that we're all in this together.

Gadot posted the video to her Instagram. She started it off with a brief introduction. "Hey guys," she said. "Day six in self-quarantine. And I've got to say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. You know, the virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn't matter who you are, where you are from, we are all in this together."

After revealing that she was inspired by a video of a man playing his trumpet while on lockdown in Italy, she kicks off the video with the song's first line: "Imagine there's no heaven." Other actors like Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Amy Schumer, Pedro Pascal, and more give their own spirited takes on the lyrics. Gadot ends the song with the last line: "And the world will be as one."

Celebrities everywhere are working out the best ways to assist people during the coronavirus outbreak and social isolation. Cardi B recently revealed that some proceeds of her recent coronavirus rant that was turned into a viral song, that climbed the iTunes charts, will go towards relief efforts.

Check out Gadot and her cast of star singers performing "Imagine" up above.

