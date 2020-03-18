Dua Lipa Unleashes A 'Physical' Remix Featuring Mamamoo's Hwa Sa

Getty Images

Dua Lipa, the disco queen of 2020, struck gold with "Don't Start Now," which continues to climb up the Billboard Hot 100 (where it's currently sitting pretty at No. 2). But the momentum behind "Physical" is only getting stronger — last week, she dropped an '80s-style workout video for the single, and now, she's giving it another unconventional but thrilling push by once again tapping into the K-pop scene.

On Wednesday (March 18), Dua dropped a diva-powered "Physical" remix featuring Hwa Sa from the mega-popular Korean girl group Mamamoo. Hwa Sa tackles the first verse in Korean, then whispers that tantalizing pre-chorus in English: "Who needs to go to sleep when I got you next to me?" Dua, meanwhile, keeps her original second verse in tact, and the two join forces on the newly bilingual, familiarly euphoric bridge.

On Instagram, Dua gushed about Hwa Sa while writing, "I love this girl and her energy and I'm so grateful we got to come together on this being on opposite sides of the world. Music brings people together and I hope it brightens up your day a little during this time where I think we need music the most! HWA SA I LOVE YOU and hopefully one day we can perform it together."

Dua's "Physical" remix comes after she and Hwa Sa met at last year's Mnet Asian Music Awards. There, the Korean star covered Dua's "New Rules," before the Brit singer took the stage to perform "Don't Start Now." This marks the second time Dua has shown her love for the K-pop scene with a high-profile collab — in 2018, she featured BLACKPINK on the song "Kiss and Make Up" from the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album.

Check out the "Physical" remix above, and consider this another reason to get hyped for Dua's second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which arrives on April 3.