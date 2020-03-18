Cardi B Will Donate 'Her Coins' From Viral Coronavirus Rant Remix To Charity

Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The rapper took to Twitter to let everyone know that she's planning on helping out

The universe works in very, very mysterious ways. No sooner than Cardi B revealed that the current coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping the world is the reason that she's delayed releasing new music, she's hit the charts with a new song that's not technically a song. It's a remix of a recent rant about the seriousness of coronavirus, put together by an artist named DJ iMarkkeyz, that's perfect for the isolation turn up that we have to be in for a while. And while it's quickly becoming a phenomenon, Cardi B has revealed that some of the proceeds for the song will be donated to help out with coronavirus relief.

It all started with Cardi realizing that this clip was on the way to becoming viral on March 16. Over a booming beat, Cardi's clip is diced up and the words "Coronavirus! Shit's getting real" are repeated throughout.

In response to a video of the song playing in a Brazilian night club, Cardi retweeted the clip and wrote "I might as well do a damn music video," followed with a couple of laughing emojis. "I'm boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify," she continued.

On Instagram, she also gave this new mix of her words more attention. "The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes ...Hold on ..let me hit the DJ up and Atlantic so I can get my damn coins."

Following Tik Tok dances and more videos set to this "song" started to grow in popularity, a fan had a suggestion on Twitter that the royalties from the song get put to good use for people affected by COVID-19, asking her and DJ iMarkkeyz if they "could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help."

After DJ iMarkkeyz wrote back "That was my goal," Cardi followed up by announcing her own plan. "Yes! That's what we going to do!" she responded. "Keep in mind you don't get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will donate!"

That's some awesome news from Cardi as the disease continues to spread. Though we have to wait for some official music from the rapper until this is probably over, it's nice to hear that this rant remix will help to provide for those that need it.