Vanessa Hudgens Is 'So Sorry' About Those 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments

((Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens has gotten a lot of heat for statements she made about the coronavirus during an Instagram Live on Monday (March 16). The following day, the actress took to Twitter to apologize for those comments, calling the situation a "wake up call" and asking her followers to "stay safe and healthy" as we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic head-on.

It all started when Hudgens downplayed the severity of the virus while speaking to her followers on social media during a period of self-isolation. "'Til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit," she said on IG Live. "I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus. I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?"

It didn't take long for viewers to react, and soon after Hudgens's comments went viral, she posted an apology on social media. "Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday," she wrote on Twitter. "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now."

The High School Musical star also reassured her followers that she's taking the virus very seriously and that she will be more careful with her words in the future. "This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever," she wrote. "I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

In addition to addressing the issue on Twitter, Hudgens also apologized via her Instagram Story. "Yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," she said. "It's a crazy time, and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane."

Hudgens closed out her Story with a reminder to everyone that being home — if you're able — remains the safest choice during this very stressful time. "I don't take this situation lightly by any means," she said. "I am home, so stay inside, y'all."