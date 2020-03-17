Miley Cyrus And Demi Lovato Talk Self-Care In The Time Of Coronavirus

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has a game plan to keep our spirits high during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This week, the "Mother's Daughter" singer launched an Instagram Live show called Bright Minded: Live With Miley, which is all about "staying LIT WITH LOVE in dark times." She added that, with the series, she wants to "offer hope and escapism, optimism, and a way to stay connected while we all try to social distance."

To that end, Bright Minded's Tuesday (March 17) episode featured a remote appearance from Demi Lovato, who joined her fellow Disney alum to chat about how they're keeping busy at home and what they use for self-care. Both pop stars are into meditation apps like Headspace and Calm, and they're both spending a bunch of quality time with their pets. Cyrus has been binge-watching Love Island, while Lovato has vowed to take up knitting and do home workouts. Being stuck inside, Lovato said, can drudge up negative feelings about her body, but she shared a new mantra that she returns to when struggling with those thoughts.

"I'm grateful for the body that's gotten me through every day of my life no matter what I put it through," she said. "I'm grateful for the strength and health I have today."

Just before Cyrus streamed her pal's recent empowering single "I Love Me," Lovato also shared an encouraging message for fans: "I think it's so important for anybody that has dealt with body image [issues] that right now, when we're home with our mirrors and things like that, it's so important not to get consumed in negative self-talk. It's important not to beat ourselves up over getting nervous or not eating perfectly or working out perfectly. These are different, very scary times. Be gentle with yourselves and take care of yourselves as much as possible."

Much to our nostaliga-loving hearts, Cyrus and Lovato also reflected on their longtime friendship while talking about reconnecting with old friends who they don't get to see often. Speaking about their own relationship, Lovato told Cyrus, "You've always been such a light, and that's why we connected at 14. I had a fucking gap in my tooth. We connected then because we saw something in each other. I don't know if it was spirituality or if it was just in our hearts..." Cyrus them chimed in, making Lovato cackle by quipping, "Maybe we were just gay as fuck."

Check out a full stream of Cyrus and Lovato's chat below, and look out for more episodes of Bright Minded all week long on Miley's Instagram.